Best SFX case for GPUs 4080/4089 with 3,5 slots (nCase M1 EVO, Dan C4-SFX etc)

Hi, I have a Ncase M1 ( 13,93l ) with an Asus Tuf 3080 12 Gb and would like to upgrade my case in the future so that a large part of the 4080 would have space inside.



So I'm looking for the best "cheap" where I can still install a selection of different 4080 graphics cards. My limit would be 20l for the next case. Transport it more often and like the form factor.



In the known MasterBox NR200 no 4080 / 4090 fit purely.



Does anyone else have any tips should I possibly wait for a case or gibst the perfect case for me already ?