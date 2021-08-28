Best settings for gaming on Logitech Z5500 5.1 system?

Hello I was wondering what everyone uses for their settings on their Logitech Z5500 5.1 sound system?



I have it connected with the Optical cable on my X-Fi Sound blaster Z and mainly use "Optical Dolby Pro Logic II Movie" mode?



Is this the best mode for gaming? Is it the only mode for gaming? I just want true 5.1 & not sure what the other settings do? I've kept it on "movie" mode for years, is this correct?



What mode do you guys use?