Best router for multiple devices primarily hardwired

I’ve been fiddling with my tp link 5400 (non gaming version) for months. It requires a reset twice a week and am getting tired of doing so. I have gigabit service and most of the devices are hardwired through switches. It seems to need a reboot after multiple people game and stream so I think it’s a heat issue dealing with all the traffic. Any recommendations for a new model that in particular can handle a lot of devices wired. I was thinking of getting one of the AX11000 versions which seems to be Asus or another tplink wondering if Asus is better or if I can get similar performance in regards to throughput for less.