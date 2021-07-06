Best RGB Fan for Radiator - CFM - High Pressure

lukeintheo

Hi,

Any tips on the best fans 120mm rgb for a tick radiator? I have 9 Corsair QL120 but I think is more showcase than performance.

Any tips? I can't find any unifans for a good price and they just released the new AL120.

Thanks
 
