Best Pre-Built Gaming PC in the $1000-1500 range?

I've been building my own PC's since I was in college and, as much fun as it to pick out the parts, I've never enjoyed the process of building. In fact, it stresses me out. It's worse these days since I'm much busier at work a few decades in. My last build was very stressful, with a bad mobo and a handful of other issues.



I know I can probably get better by building myself for the money, but I just want to pay someone else to do it for me at this point. Preferably with nice cable management.



What's the best pre-built I can get from somewhere like Origin / Digital Storm / CyberPower / whatever.



Most of my computer work at home is multi-tasking on three monitors, with the monitors being (1) movie/game/photoshop, (2) 3-4 word docs / powerpoints, and (3) 50+ browser tabs for the monitors. Primary use is work, but work doesn't need much in terms of specs beyond the RAM.



I want to play Baldurs Gate 3, the graphically updated FFXIV next summer, and whatever the next 4p coop FPS game is (Left4Dead, Borderlands, etc.) that my group is likely to pick up. I'm fine with graphics on medium, I don't need ultra, but I want things to be smooth when I'm doing a million things at once.



I'll probably keep the computer for 5-6 years, so I'd like to have some staying power even if I'm only playing games at lowest settings in 5-6 years. My 1070Ti continues to meet my needs fine for now, but that damn build broke again and I'm not going to fix it for the 4th time (only build I ever had serious issues with).



I probably won't do any overclocking. $1500 isn't a hard cap, but I can't imagine I need to spend more than that. Hopefully closer to the $1000 end, but I know things are expensive right now.



Cheers