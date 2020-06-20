Best Power Supply that's actually in Stock?

Soon I'll be starting on a new build with a Ryzen 7 3700x CPU and I've managed to order all of the parts needed except for the PSU due to the shortage and price gouging. I was looking at the Seasonic Focus series of power supplies but it doesn't look like they'll be in stock anytime soon for retail price. There seems to be a decent amount of Rosewill, Thermaltake, and EVGA power supplies available for decent prices but I'm not sure if Rosewill makes good ones and I've heard that EVGA is hit or miss with them. I'm looking for one in the 700-800 Watt range at 80+ Gold or better.



So, I was wondering what available power supply or brand in general is good in terms of performance, noise, temps, and reliability?