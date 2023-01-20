Best power supply for a 4090 with the appropriate high power cable?

xDiVolatilX
So there seems to be some debate about how much power the high-power cable can provide? Some 300 some 450 and some 600?
Different power for different models and brands is making this a bit confusing.
Which power supplies are recommended for a 4090 specifically?
I'm looking for one between 1200-1600 watt.
Thanks in advance.
