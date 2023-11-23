Best place for cheap MS Office keys?

Looking for some cheap MS Office 2016 or 2019 keys, not 365.

I recall reading a thread which had some links to reputable sites that sell them for $10-15 and members had success with them, but cannot find the particular thread.

Edit: Found a thread mentioning Microsoft Activation Scripts.

Seems like that worked for me.
 
