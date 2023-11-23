Best place for cheap MS Office keys?

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 13,984
Looking for some cheap MS Office 2016 or 2019 keys, not 365.
I recall reading a thread which had some links to reputable sites that sell them for $10-15 and members had success with them, but cannot find the particular thread.
Edit: Found a thread mentioning Microsoft Activation Scripts.
Seems like that worked for me.
I recall reading a thread which had some links to reputable sites that sell them for $10-15 and members had success with them, but cannot find the particular thread.
Edit: Found a thread mentioning Microsoft Activation Scripts.
Seems like that worked for me.
Last edited: