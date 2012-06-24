Best pedestal gaming chair?

scbesterman

May 13, 2009
Well...the wife decided my speakers kick-ass on her pos ones. Rather than buy a new set of speakers for her, though...thinking I'll buy a gaming chair and give her my old speakers hehe

So...any thoughts on the best pedestal gaming chair? Need to sit at a desk so the low to the floor ones are a no-go. Couple good speakers in the headrest for the rear audio channels and a subwoofer would be great.

The only ones I've found with a few quick searches are these:
- X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal Video Gaming Chair, Wireless, Black
- X Rocker Pedestal Video Gaming Chair, Wireless , Black
- Ace Bayou Xfunctional Media Furniture X-Pedestal Audio Gamer Chair
- X Cooper Wireless Game Rocker Chair
- Lumisource Stealth BoomChair Video Rocker

Anyone know any of these or others? They still look pretty low to the ground...any of these tall enough to let me actually game at my desk?
 
My personal opinion, these chairs are for console gamers/require you to use a controller. They seem to be contoured for leaning all the way back and having your hands in your lap using a controller. I doubt the speakers are good at all either, the chairs seem to cost ~$150, You would be hard pressed to find "GOOD" speakers for that kind of price, not to mention inside a chair and being wireless to boot.

I really would not recommend buying one of these for PC gaming. Get yourself a nice leather office chair and good quality speakers/headphones. These chairs try to combine two things and wind up doing neither well at all.
 
Thanks Kreiger

Yeah...searching around and am coming to the same conclusion. The Admiral BoomChair looks like what I'd be after but $600 (and surely crap speakers)?!

Putting together a 3d surround setup and would like to have 5.1 channel sound. Don't really have anywhere to mount rear speakers, though so that's where the gaming chair idea originated.
 
Thanks Kreiger

Yeah...searching around and am coming to the same conclusion. The Admiral BoomChair looks like what I'd be after but $600 (and surely crap speakers)?!

Putting together a 3d surround setup and would like to have 5.1 channel sound. Don't really have anywhere to mount rear speakers, though so that's where the gaming chair idea originated.
Mount rear speakers on the ceiling.
 
you can kinda see it in these pics but i used industrial strength velcro and some flat-bottom speakers to attach to my cockpit chair in my obutto. works great for games. sound quality for a $50 set of 5.1s with a sub is medicore at best...not like im watching blu-rays on the setup or anything.

P1000346.jpg


P1000348.jpg


Very sweet indeed! If I didn't already have a nice desk would go with one of those low ones and one of the xrocker's.
 
Depending on your budget, you can go new, or used. Steelcase makes some VERY durable, very comfortable office chairs. You can find good bargains in used office furniture companies. I purchased one such item; a high back, executive chair for $300 about 20 years ago. Now, I weigh over 300 pounds. The chair has been easily able to put up with me, no wear on the mechanisms at all. The back and seat cushion can be taken off, and recovered to another color if you wish, the company will do it, or you can do it yourself (I did my own for a few bucks of material at the cloth shop). It's so comfortable, when I click the recliner release, I can put my feet up on the (also surplus) rocking/glider footrest which I got for $19, and watch tv. Do a search on fleabay to see what's out there; then go to the stores and 'try them on for size'. I was quite amazed the first time I spend 10+ hours playing games and got up, feeling just as good as when I sat my butt down.
Great chairs. Mine is 'old school'; meaning that the height adjustment is done by turning the chair upside down and 'screwing' the base away from the seat. Newer, less durable versions often use pneumatic mechanisms. I like the screw type, hard steel, will never wear out; the threads look like something used to bold the George Washington Bridge together.
 
I'm looking for decent gaming chairs in a limited budget of $100 to $200. I usually game for about 4 to 5 hours everyday which is causing me back pain. My current chair is not a fancy one. I'm not even able to adjust height of it. Suggest me a chair that is reliable and comfortable which doesn't break my bank either. Thanks in advance.
 
