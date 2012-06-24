Best pedestal gaming chair?

Depending on your budget, you can go new, or used. Steelcase makes some VERY durable, very comfortable office chairs. You can find good bargains in used office furniture companies. I purchased one such item; a high back, executive chair for $300 about 20 years ago. Now, I weigh over 300 pounds. The chair has been easily able to put up with me, no wear on the mechanisms at all. The back and seat cushion can be taken off, and recovered to another color if you wish, the company will do it, or you can do it yourself (I did my own for a few bucks of material at the cloth shop). It's so comfortable, when I click the recliner release, I can put my feet up on the (also surplus) rocking/glider footrest which I got for $19, and watch tv. Do a search on fleabay to see what's out there; then go to the stores and 'try them on for size'. I was quite amazed the first time I spend 10+ hours playing games and got up, feeling just as good as when I sat my butt down.

Great chairs. Mine is 'old school'; meaning that the height adjustment is done by turning the chair upside down and 'screwing' the base away from the seat. Newer, less durable versions often use pneumatic mechanisms. I like the screw type, hard steel, will never wear out; the threads look like something used to bold the George Washington Bridge together.