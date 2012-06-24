scbesterman
Well...the wife decided my speakers kick-ass on her pos ones. Rather than buy a new set of speakers for her, though...thinking I'll buy a gaming chair and give her my old speakers hehe
So...any thoughts on the best pedestal gaming chair? Need to sit at a desk so the low to the floor ones are a no-go. Couple good speakers in the headrest for the rear audio channels and a subwoofer would be great.
The only ones I've found with a few quick searches are these:
- X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal Video Gaming Chair, Wireless, Black
- X Rocker Pedestal Video Gaming Chair, Wireless , Black
- Ace Bayou Xfunctional Media Furniture X-Pedestal Audio Gamer Chair
- X Cooper Wireless Game Rocker Chair
- Lumisource Stealth BoomChair Video Rocker
Anyone know any of these or others? They still look pretty low to the ground...any of these tall enough to let me actually game at my desk?
