Best PCIe 4.0 NVME Drive?

What is the best performing Gen 4 NVME drive for operating system and gaming?

  • Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Samsung 980 Pro

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Western Digital Black SN850

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
B

Blackstone

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 8, 2007
Messages
3,223
Assume the following use scenario:

1. High end PC gaming;
2. Drive will store operating system and games;
3. Drive will run various media servers like Roon, Plex, ect, but will not be used for mass storage of media files;
4. Capacity will be 2TB (assume there will be a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro very soon).
5. Drive will be replacing an 840 Evo from 2014 as system disk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top