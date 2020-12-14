Best PCIe 4.0 NVME Drive?

Assume the following use scenario:



1. High end PC gaming;

2. Drive will store operating system and games;

3. Drive will run various media servers like Roon, Plex, ect, but will not be used for mass storage of media files;

4. Capacity will be 2TB (assume there will be a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro very soon).

5. Drive will be replacing an 840 Evo from 2014 as system disk.