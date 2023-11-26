best paste for 5900x with h100i elite cooler

My msi x570 tomahawk motherboard failed and is being repaired/replace. When i get it back. how necessary beneficial would it be to clean off all the old thermal paste and apply new paste?

ive kept the cpu and the cooler protected and they have the paste in place. im assuming i should remove the old and apply new. i previously used the built on paste from the cooler. what is the best tools and methods for removal and which brand to apply?
 
