Best OS to install on a 2600K / Sandy Bridge system?

Delicieuxz

May 11, 2016
From what I've read, Windows 11 isn't a good option for these CPUs, and future updates could make them have an even worse time with the OS.

I'm setting up my old PC to give to a friend. I've installed Windows 10 LTSC 2021 IoT on it. But I'm running into some annoying issues that take control away from the visible screen due to messages displaying in the background while launching a game, about the lack of some app that depends on UWP (which LTSC doesn't have support for). I think the missing app error message I encountered might've been related to the AMD in-game overlay feature for the 6700 XT I've put in the system. But I'm not sure.

I went with Win 10 LTSC IoT because it will get security updates for 10 years (until 2031), while all other versions of Windows 10, including the non-IoT, 2021 LTSC version, will end their security updates in 2025, which is pretty soon. And I expect my friend will be using this PC for a long time, perhaps another 10 years.
 
Windows 11 will work fine on a Sandy Bridge CPU, and much older CPUs even. I have Windows 11 running on my retro gaming system which is based on an overclocked 2500k, and I also have it on my HTPC which uses a Sandy Bridge-based Xeon. No issues in either case. These issues you're experiencing with Windows 10 LTSC are already far beyond any issue that you would experience with Windows 11.

The only notable "issue" with Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs is that they don't automatically get major feature updates via Windows Update. For example, those with Windows 11 21H2 (22000 branch) were never offered the 22H2 (22621 branch) upgrade via Windows Update. But they DO and will continue to get security updates on 21H2 (22000 branch) until it's no longer supported anymore. And, at any time, you can simply do an in-place upgrade to manually upgrade to the latest branch, which takes maybe 10-15 minutes. This will also presumably be the case for those running 22H2 (22621 branch) when 23H2 is released. So as long as you're in a position to provide at least some help to your friend in the future, you could just do an in-place upgrade to the latest version on their system once every 1-3 years to keep it current. An In-place upgrade can even be initiated remotely via something like Teamviewer.

I've already tested the latest "Dev" Build (23506) and the latest "Canary" Build (25905) on my test box which is running a 64-bit single-core Pentium 4. That's basically the oldest CPU that I could get Windows 11 running on, so I use it as a dedicated test box to see if Beta (Dev) and Alpha (Canary) builds are introducing anything that looks like it might cause issues with older CPUs in the future. So far, zero indication that there will be any issues in the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what Windows 12 will run on.
 
