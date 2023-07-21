Best OS to install on a 2600K / Sandy Bridge system?

Delicieuxz said: From what I've read, Windows 11 isn't a good option for these CPUs, and future updates could make them have an even worse time with the OS. Click to expand...

Windows 11 will work fine on a Sandy Bridge CPU, and much older CPUs even. I have Windows 11 running on my retro gaming system which is based on an overclocked 2500k, and I also have it on my HTPC which uses a Sandy Bridge-based Xeon. No issues in either case. These issues you're experiencing with Windows 10 LTSC are already far beyond any issue that you would experience with Windows 11.The only notable "issue" with Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs is that they don'tget major feature updates via Windows Update. For example, those with Windows 11 21H2 (22000 branch) were never offered the 22H2 (22621 branch) upgrade via Windows Update. But they DO and will continue to geton 21H2 (22000 branch) until it's no longer supported anymore. And, at any time, you can simply do an in-place upgrade to manually upgrade to the latest branch, which takes maybe 10-15 minutes. This will also presumably be the case for those running 22H2 (22621 branch) when 23H2 is released. So as long as you're in a position to provide at least some help to your friend in the future, you could just do an in-place upgrade to the latest version on their systemto keep it current. An In-place upgrade can even be initiated remotely via something like Teamviewer.I've already tested the latest "Dev" Build (23506) and the latest "Canary" Build (25905) on my test box which is running a 64-bit single-core Pentium 4. That's basically the oldest CPU that I could get Windows 11 running on, so I use it as a dedicated test box to see if Beta (Dev) and Alpha (Canary) builds are introducing anything that looks like it might cause issues with older CPUs in the future. So far, zero indication that there will be any issues in the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what Windows 12 will run on.