Best OS or NAS OS to run Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin off of ?

Are you looking to buy a NAS? I run a Synology ds920+ and i run the native plex docker app for my plex server. Works excellent. It’s a easy setup, but can be costly depending on your budget and use needs.
You can run multiple instances on a Synology NAS. It all depends on how much you value your money and what you want to achieve.
my setup with 4 x 12tb WD reds cost me about $1400 before tax etc. of course you can go with less storage if needed. I believe the NAS is around 400. You could get a 2 bay if you didn’t need the additional raid options or storage.