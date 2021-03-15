Best OS or NAS OS to run Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin off of ?

Right now I use Windows 10 but curious if there is a better OS or NAS OS to use or a better way ?

Thanks.
 
Are you looking to buy a NAS? I run a Synology ds920+ and i run the native plex docker app for my plex server. Works excellent. It’s a easy setup, but can be costly depending on your budget and use needs.
 
Maybe.

I already have 2 old laptops running Windows 10 with the Plex server installed of them for 2 different plex servers.
 
You can run multiple instances on a Synology NAS. It all depends on how much you value your money and what you want to achieve.

my setup with 4 x 12tb WD reds cost me about $1400 before tax etc. of course you can go with less storage if needed. I believe the NAS is around 400. You could get a 2 bay if you didn’t need the additional raid options or storage.
 
You can run multiple instances on a Synology NAS. It all depends on how much you value your money and what you want to achieve.

Try again sorry. The Synology ds920+ is $549.99 but it is ok.

What is some of the biggest advantages of a prebuilt NAS like Synology compared to just using a old laptop or pc ?

How long do NAS normally last too ? If they never die which is highly unlikely.
 
