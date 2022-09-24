Best or some of the best Android smartphone ?

Mad Maxx said: I like my 6 Pro. What's your beef with it? Click to expand...

I guess I just expected more from it? I went from a p20 pro and before that a pixel 2 XL. While I loved the XL, the camera was hit garbage considering the p20 pro was launched around the same time and blew it out of the water. The Pixel 6 is slightly better, but 4 gens newer.Even with the new updates and some changes to apps, the battery is shit. At first I didn't really think so, but most days I don't get an entire day out of it AND I can't use it for 8 hours a day while at work (facility requirement). So 8 hours less use a day and still dying before bed.Lastly, and probably the biggest issue for me, is the screen is absolutely useless if my hands are wet. Might seem like a weird complaint, but occasionally I have wet hands (dishes, raining, whatever) and I need to use it and the screen will just start pressing all over, even in locations that water isn't, and I'm not touching.So, lackluster features after 4 gens, shit battery and over active screen when wet. Otherwise? It's a flagship phone, but there are plenty of other flagships out there.