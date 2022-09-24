Best or some of the best Android smartphone ?

Best phone would be iPhone 14 Pro Max running Android 13.
I have a Pixel 6 Pro. I don't recommend it. Look elsewhere. Be safe.We can dream.
I wish.
I like my 6 Pro. What's your beef with it?
I guess I just expected more from it? I went from a p20 pro and before that a pixel 2 XL. While I loved the XL, the camera was hit garbage considering the p20 pro was launched around the same time and blew it out of the water. The Pixel 6 is slightly better, but 4 gens newer.