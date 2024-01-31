Best options for folding on multi rtx 4---- cards?

Doozer said: So, I still am waiting for the last house to sell to get my inheritance from when my Mom died.





I want to build something for folding at home with multiple RTX 4--- GPUs to do cancer research.

What's the best plan of attack to get the most PPD for the least heat production?

I don't want to walk into an oven when I go to my office.



I want to just throw a couple of 4090 cards in something to maximize PPD but I don't know how hot they get.



As far as what motherboard, etc. goes what would support multi-card folding? Just anything that has enough PCIe slots?

Would one of the mining boards make sense?



For those of you running more than one RTX card on one PC for folding, what is your setup? I'm looking for ideas.

My opinion:I would not use a mining board. Your project warrants a better platform and the F@H workloads definitely want the PCIE bandwidth you won't get from a 1x slot. Those 1x mining rigs work fine for most BOINC projects, but for the competition we just had, I bought a half dozen PCIE3 ribbons to swap gear off the 1x slots and onto full slots. It made a difference.Figure out what is most important priority wise. Efficiency, speed, etc. Start there. I have a couple of 3060's that are going to keep folding for a few more days and they are enough on their own to heat up a home bedroom/office. But, they are more efficient than a similar system with 3070Ti's. 4090's? My 4090 is water cooled and it kicks out a lot of heat when running at 350-450 watts constantly. X2? Is one 4090 better than 2x 4070 / 4080 Supers? How much juice will those chew through? Does it make sense to get bigger, hotter hardware and gimp it? Or get mid range gear and let it run?Watch the PCIE lanes and bandwidth you'll need. F@H gives a bonus for your gear's efficiency. Keep that in mind if you are trying to max out points. So, putting a fast GPU at 60% power on a 1x slot is not a good plan.Make sure your breaker can handle it and whatever else you have in the room. I only tripped one breaker last week.Are you planning on CPU DC projects? If not, get a power efficient cpu that supports pcie4 and enough PCIE lanes for the hardware you are running. If DC CPU crunching consider the projects you'll run. It looks like consumer/commercial AMD has an edge in many projects these days. Not to mention PCIE bandwidth support. I'd seriously look at an EPYC box. Add up the space and energy needed.Chassis? Power?Personal experience: I have a couple old 20c xeons that power some consumer 2011v3 MB's and keep 3-4 GPU's busy, mostly 3070Ti's, since they were OK bang/buck when I built them. They are dual use CPU/GPU crunchers - miners. Whatever I'm doing. I'm happy with them, but, they are older, not nearly as power efficient and getting creamed by newer gear. I also have a couple 6700/7700 skylake systems doing GPU only duty. I'm ok with those, but, I'm seriously considering swapping them for AMD based platforms. I like the versatility of CPU/GPU production.