Best options for folding on multi rtx 4---- cards?

As I've been thinking about it, if I were going to try to fold with 4x cards, I'd probably build one system now with 2x 4090s and use it as a learning experience - a benefit is I think you can get away with running dual 4090s on air in the right case, you don't have to worry about exotic power supplies (1200w Seasonic Titanium will be fine), you don't have to worry about overloading a circuit, you can heat 2 different rooms with a PC in winter, you can work out the Linux install (linux folds faster), and you can establish how much power limiting will effect points per day. Once you work out all the details on the first system and have it working exactly the way you want, you might be really close to the release date for 5090s - in which case you can either sell your 4090 system and build a 4x 5090x system, or you can just build a 2x 5090 system and let them run in parallel.Questions you probably want to think about:Do you want to let the the CPU be idle to maximize ppd out of your vid cards? Do you want to CPU fold (points per watt is much less than GPU)? Do you want to run Boinc on the CPU?Will Intel or AMD be better? If you're using the CPU for folding or boinc, a 7950 is almost certainly the best option. If you're just letting the CPU idle (excluding running the GPUs) maybe a 7800X3D or Intel CPU would be better?How much ram do you need? If you are letting the CPU idle and you only need ram for folding, you can probably go for 16GB of very fast ram. If you're going to use the CPU for other things, you'll want more - probably 32gb or 64gb.Do you want to try a custom loop? If so, maybe try on something a little smaller than a 4090 system. If you've never done a custom loop before, I can almost guarentee that you'll want to change things after you build your first loop and you'll learn a lot. I've been doing custom loops for 20 years and I'm still not 100% happy with what I haveHow much do you want to power limit the card? Lots of people have tested and I've confirmed in my own setups that you'll generate more points per day running 2 4090s at 50% power limit, vs 1 4090 at 100% (for more info on power limiting here is a nice site with data: https://greenfoldingathome.com/