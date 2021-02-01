Best option for adding 2nd HDMI port w/ 3090

It's a bit ridiculous that they went with 3 displayport and ONLY ONE HDMI 2.1 port on my 3090.. especially as VR is a thing and many headsets use HDMI for that. Side rant but my old 1080 ti was glorious with a DVI port, 2 Displayport, and 2 HDMI.



Of course beggars can't be choosers... I needed a GPU w/ HDMI 2.1 and microcenter only had this in stock.



I've got it connected to my CX in the basement, but I also want to connect my PC to my living room TV (HDMI 2.0) or my VR headset (I'm fine with swapping out the ports in this case)



Is there a passive displayport 1.4 to HDMI 2.0 adapter that works without issues? My thinking is passive introduce less issues and input lag.



I've got an old active Club3D Displayport to HDMI 2.0 dongle I bought in 2015 when 4k TVs were just becoming a thing and HDMI 2.0 was introduced but not available on any graphics cards at the moment.. however it does not work properly with HDR.



Sorry lots of unnecessary info.



TLDR: Need 4k 60hz HDR from GPU with occupied HDMI ports. Options appear to be:



1. Get an adapter (would like you recommendation here)

2. Trade for a 3090 w/ 2 HDMI 2.1 ports (ideal but such a hassle)

3. ?????