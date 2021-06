for 120hz at 1080p in most games, you will need some headroom. 2070/3060 isn't enough.



You should be looking at something like an RTX 3070. That will get you 120fps in many games. And I don't just mean peak frames. A 3070 will keep higher minimum frames, too. Even still, you may have to dial down some settings from Ultra, especially in the newest games.



You should also upgrade your CPU. Haswell CPUs are bottlenecks these days. Your minimum frames will suffer a lot, with that CPU.