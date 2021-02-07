Best NAS, 6 bays Mon, 8 bays preferred (3.5")

Hi,
What's currently the best NAS vendor? My requirements are:
6 bays min, 8 bays preferred (depending on width)
Google integration (Docs, Pictures etc.)
My front-end is Nvidia Shield TV so streaming to that
Am I totally out of touch with pricing as well? Over £800 for a diskless QNAP 6 bay... WTF!!!!!
