Best multipurpose USB travel charger for iPhone, Ipad, Dell laptop,... RavPower, Kovol, others?

I like to travel light and simple and looking for a "one for all" solution.
I have ipad, iphones, Beats, Garmin watch, and a Dell Laptop (Latitude 9420).
Currently, I travel with Dell laptop power supply and RAVpower PD Pioneer 65W
I like to travel with only one charger. I did some research and found the following two chargers:
RAVPower RP-PC146BSPF: https://www.ravpower.com/products/rp-pc146-120w-4-port-desktop-usb-charging-station
and
KOVOL 120W GaN III USB C Charging Station
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-KOVO...nics&sprefix=Kovol,electronics,94&sr=1-6&th=1
Frankly, both look the same?
Are there other models/brands I should consider?
Is this going to work with the Dell Latitude 9420?
I have ipad, iphones, Beats, Garmin watch, and a Dell Laptop (Latitude 9420).
Currently, I travel with Dell laptop power supply and RAVpower PD Pioneer 65W
I like to travel with only one charger. I did some research and found the following two chargers:
RAVPower RP-PC146BSPF: https://www.ravpower.com/products/rp-pc146-120w-4-port-desktop-usb-charging-station
and
KOVOL 120W GaN III USB C Charging Station
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-KOVO...nics&sprefix=Kovol,electronics,94&sr=1-6&th=1
Frankly, both look the same?
Are there other models/brands I should consider?
Is this going to work with the Dell Latitude 9420?