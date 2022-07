Best multipurpose USB travel charger for iPhone, Ipad, Dell laptop,... RavPower, Kovol, others?

I like to travel light and simple and looking for a "one for all" solution.I have ipad, iphones, Beats, Garmin watch, and a Dell Laptop (Latitude 9420).Currently, I travel with Dell laptop power supply andI like to travel with only one charger. I did some research and found the following two chargers:RAVPower RP-PC146BSPF: https://www.ravpower.com/products/rp-pc146-120w-4-port-desktop-usb-charging-station andKOVOL 120W GaN III USB C Charging StationFrankly, both look the same?Are there other models/brands I should consider?Is this going to work with the Dell Latitude 9420?