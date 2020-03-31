Best Motherboards: Q1 2020

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,620
Anything surprising here?
"Earlier on last year, we pitted two of the most premium mini-ITX Z390 motherboards against each other, the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac and the ASUS ROG Strix Z390-I. Our analysis and conclusions indicated that the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac isn't just one of the best mini-ITX motherboards currently on the shelves, but one of the best motherboards in the mid to high-end motherboard segment for Intel Z390. Even though the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact has since hit shelves, the hefty price tag of $430 is a big barrier, and awkward mini-DTX form factor causes compatibility issues with many small form factor chassis, which the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac avoids.
The ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard is available for $209 at Amazon and Newegg, and although it's had a slight price bump over the last 3 months ($20), it has a great balance of performance, features, and it still represents a good price. It might be small, but it's mighty and perfect for a single graphics card system with an Intel i9-9900K or one of the better-binned i9-9900KS processors.
It's worth noting that Intel is planning to launch its new Z490 chipset for Comet Lake-S in Q2, which will bring plenty of new motherboards to select from. Intel's Z490 chipset will release with the new LGA1200 socket which means existing Intel 8th and 9th generation processors won't be supported."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/12072/best-motherboards
