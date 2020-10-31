Best Motherboard for a Small Form Factor Case with AMD 5900X and a 6900XT

K

kill8r

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
133
The weight is over and I am finalising my equipmentist for my gaming and work (office) rig. I don't do much rendering other than my drone and gopro footage.

Advise on the Motherboard and other remaining items would be much appreciated.

Case:
I am likely going with a T1 or NCase M1

CPU:
AMD 5900x

GPU:
6900XT

Ram:
Searching, Ideally 32 or 64gb

Monitor:
LG 48 or 65 inch 120hz 4k TV.
 
