Best monitor with MANY limitations

I am working today (Sunday), so I ask yall for some help.

I am looking for a monitor for my mother in law.
1. Its going to connect to a 2020 Mac Mini M1 (HDMI), or thunderbolt if its in the price range.
2. Gotta be less than $300, that price includes tax.
3. We will buy it from BestBuy, either ship to home or buy in store. Most likely ship to home.
4. I know the curved monitors are out of the price range, but no curved monitors anyways.
5. She is used to a 21.5 inch monitor, so anything around that size is fine.

Given those limitations, what would be the monitor you would choose?
 
