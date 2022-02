I currently have a Monoprice mount for 2x 27" 1440P monitors. I would like to purchase a Samsung 49" as 3rd monitor to stack above the 2x 27" as I like to daytrade so want to monitor charts. I have a standing desk so would like something that clamps to my desk. Issue is most mounts I have seen are flimsy or too short. The monitor weights about 25.6lbs.



Thanks!