Best monitor for reducing eye strain?

I just found out about the BenQ monitors which have RevolutionEyes Technology to help reduce eye strain. Do any of the more expensive ones have any specs that would help reduce eyestrain than other ones which also have the RevolutionEyes Technology?
Do I need to look for any specifications in the graphics card I purchase to work with the monitor's eye strain reducing features?
