best monitor for pop up colors?

Hi, I'm accustomed to my DELL UP3017Q. It's an old monitor, but with fantastic colors. I'm looking for a refresh. I also have a PREDATOR X38P monitor and a BENQ SW321C. I like to edit photos (not professionally but as a hobby) and occasionally gaming. What I like about the UP3017Q is that even the mundane stuff looks great. I don't know if it is because it's an OLED panel, a glossy panel or extended gamut monitor.



The Benq SW321C it's a professional monitor for photography but the colors do not seem to pop out that nicely like the UP3017Q.



I'm leaning towards the ALIENWARE AW3423DW because everywhere I've read the users consistently say that the colors are great, really pop out, and it's such a delight to use. I would like to know if you have suggestions other than this monitor in a bigger size and/or better resolution that would also reproduce colors the way I love: pop out colors?



Likewise, I remember long ago I had a DELL U2410 that also had beautiful pop out vivid colors.



Any suggestions would be much appreciated! Thank you!!