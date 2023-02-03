best monitor for pop up colors?

I

insoc123

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
287
Hi, I'm accustomed to my DELL UP3017Q. It's an old monitor, but with fantastic colors. I'm looking for a refresh. I also have a PREDATOR X38P monitor and a BENQ SW321C. I like to edit photos (not professionally but as a hobby) and occasionally gaming. What I like about the UP3017Q is that even the mundane stuff looks great. I don't know if it is because it's an OLED panel, a glossy panel or extended gamut monitor.

The Benq SW321C it's a professional monitor for photography but the colors do not seem to pop out that nicely like the UP3017Q.

I'm leaning towards the ALIENWARE AW3423DW because everywhere I've read the users consistently say that the colors are great, really pop out, and it's such a delight to use. I would like to know if you have suggestions other than this monitor in a bigger size and/or better resolution that would also reproduce colors the way I love: pop out colors?

Likewise, I remember long ago I had a DELL U2410 that also had beautiful pop out vivid colors.

Any suggestions would be much appreciated! Thank you!!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,870
you fell for vivid or store display modes, its not realistic and really just oversaturation. you can just enable it in a new monitors settings or in your video driver software. or get an oled that doesnt need trickery.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,365
I am pretty pleased with the colors on the Alienware Oled monitor.
IMG_2325.JPEG
 
I

insoc123

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
287
pendragon1 said:
you fell for vivid or store display modes, its not realistic and really just oversaturation. you can just enable it in a new monitors settings or in your video driver software. or get an oled that doesnt need trickery.
Click to expand...

Actually not, maybe I chose my wording bad. When I watch movies on my 77" OLED TV I always watch in TECHNICOLOR mode or CINEMA MODE, I hate the vivid/standard mode. My DELL UP3017Q colors pop out IN COMPARISON with my other monitors but it does not mean necessarily that those colors are unrealistic.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,870
insoc123 said:
Actually not, maybe I chose my wording bad. When I watch movies on my 77" OLED TV I always watch in TECHNICOLOR mode or CINEMA MODE, I hate the vivid/standard mode. My DELL UP3017Q colors pop out IN COMPARISON with my other monitors but it does not mean necessarily that those colors are unrealistic.
Click to expand...
k. still, go oled or dq-oled

Zepher said:
Alienware Oled monitor.
Click to expand...
is that the oled or the new qd-oled?

insoc123 said:
Beautiful colors! Look at those RED colors! Pop out naturally if such a thing exists. Closer to the real thing...
Click to expand...
youre looking at a cellphone pic of his monitor through your monitor...
 
I

insoc123

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
287
pendragon1 said:
k. still, go oled or dq-oled


is that the oled or the new qd-oled?


youre looking at a cellphone pic of his monitor through your monitor...
Click to expand...
If you had to suggest the monitor with the color rendition you've like the most, which one would it be? In other words, what would be the best monitor for you to suggest overall?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,870
i havent seen the new qd-oled, i just know everyones raving about them. so probably that alienware or the DWF version for freesync and a lot less money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top