Best monitor for online poker?

Please excuse me if my questions are silly; I am not very tech savvy.

I've been playing online poker using my old desktop PC and monitor(24" Dell bought in 2013). The problem is when I tile the four poker tables so there's no overlap, my eyes get very strained and sore. At first I thought maybe just buying a 32" monitor would solve this, but the resolution would still be same, and maybe this is what's causing the eye strain.

Would the higher resolution of a 4K monitor help reduce eye strain? Are there other factors to consider when it comes to the crispness of a display?

Will my current laptop be able to display a 4K monitor in all its glory? I have a Dell XPS 15 7590 (Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650). It has a resolution of 1920x1080 ... does that mean this is the maximum resolution I can display if I hooked up a monitor to it?

Thanks to anyone who can shed some light on this for me.
 
not necessarily
yes, the tech used, pixel size etc
yes
no
buy a 32+ 4k tv/monitor and you can do 1080, 1440 and 4k to see which works best for you. get a qled or oled.
and welcome to [H]!
 
