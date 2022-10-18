Best monitor for online poker?

Please excuse me if my questions are silly; I am not very tech savvy.
I've been playing online poker using my old desktop PC and monitor(24" Dell bought in 2013). The problem is when I tile the four poker tables so there's no overlap, my eyes get very strained and sore. At first I thought maybe just buying a 32" monitor would solve this, but the resolution would still be same, and maybe this is what's causing the eye strain.
Would the higher resolution of a 4K monitor help reduce eye strain? Are there other factors to consider when it comes to the crispness of a display?
Will my current laptop be able to display a 4K monitor in all its glory? I have a Dell XPS 15 7590 (Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650). It has a resolution of 1920x1080 ... does that mean this is the maximum resolution I can display if I hooked up a monitor to it?
Thanks to anyone who can shed some light on this for me.
I've been playing online poker using my old desktop PC and monitor(24" Dell bought in 2013). The problem is when I tile the four poker tables so there's no overlap, my eyes get very strained and sore. At first I thought maybe just buying a 32" monitor would solve this, but the resolution would still be same, and maybe this is what's causing the eye strain.
Would the higher resolution of a 4K monitor help reduce eye strain? Are there other factors to consider when it comes to the crispness of a display?
Will my current laptop be able to display a 4K monitor in all its glory? I have a Dell XPS 15 7590 (Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650). It has a resolution of 1920x1080 ... does that mean this is the maximum resolution I can display if I hooked up a monitor to it?
Thanks to anyone who can shed some light on this for me.