Best monitor for online poker?

Please excuse me if my questions are silly; I am not very tech savvy.



I've been playing online poker using my old desktop PC and monitor(24" Dell bought in 2013). The problem is when I tile the four poker tables so there's no overlap, my eyes get very strained and sore. At first I thought maybe just buying a 32" monitor would solve this, but the resolution would still be same, and maybe this is what's causing the eye strain.



Would the higher resolution of a 4K monitor help reduce eye strain? Are there other factors to consider when it comes to the crispness of a display?



Will my current laptop be able to display a 4K monitor in all its glory? I have a Dell XPS 15 7590 (Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650). It has a resolution of 1920x1080 ... does that mean this is the maximum resolution I can display if I hooked up a monitor to it?



Thanks to anyone who can shed some light on this for me.