best monitor for my friend?

hi, guysMy friend just got into PC gaming. He is going to buy a 3070, but I don't know what monitor he should getHe currently has the LG 34GK950F-B in this cartThis monitor looks really goodAcer Nitro XZ342CK Pbmiiphx 34I was also thinking about this monitor, but I guess it is 120 hzALIENWARE AW3420DWThis Gigabyte looks really good and came out recentlyGIGABYTE G34WQCThis is his first time buying PC gear, but he has been a fan for a long time.Anyone have recommendations? I believe his budget is around $800-$1000 for the monitorAnd should he stick with 3440 X 1440 or go with 1440p? will the 3070 hold up for 3440 X 1440 at 144 frames?thank you so much