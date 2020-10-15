best monitor for my friend?

hi, guys
My friend just got into PC gaming. He is going to buy a 3070, but I don't know what monitor he should get
He currently has the LG 34GK950F-B in this cart
https://www.amazon.com/LG-34GK950F-B-34-21-Ultragear/dp/B0798Q8KG4
This monitor looks really good
Acer Nitro XZ342CK Pbmiiphx 34
https://www.amazon.com/Acer-XZ342CK...coding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=TKBH8R4B665DXD3NJETG
I was also thinking about this monitor, but I guess it is 120 hz
ALIENWARE AW3420DW
https://www.amazon.com/Alienware-Cu...ultrawide&qid=1602781610&s=electronics&sr=1-1
This Gigabyte looks really good and came out recently
GIGABYTE G34WQC
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16824012017
This is his first time buying PC gear, but he has been a fan for a long time.
Anyone have recommendations? I believe his budget is around $800-$1000 for the monitor
And should he stick with 3440 X 1440 or go with 1440p? will the 3070 hold up for 3440 X 1440 at 144 frames?
thank you so much
My friend just got into PC gaming. He is going to buy a 3070, but I don't know what monitor he should get
He currently has the LG 34GK950F-B in this cart
https://www.amazon.com/LG-34GK950F-B-34-21-Ultragear/dp/B0798Q8KG4
This monitor looks really good
Acer Nitro XZ342CK Pbmiiphx 34
https://www.amazon.com/Acer-XZ342CK...coding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=TKBH8R4B665DXD3NJETG
I was also thinking about this monitor, but I guess it is 120 hz
ALIENWARE AW3420DW
https://www.amazon.com/Alienware-Cu...ultrawide&qid=1602781610&s=electronics&sr=1-1
This Gigabyte looks really good and came out recently
GIGABYTE G34WQC
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16824012017
This is his first time buying PC gear, but he has been a fan for a long time.
Anyone have recommendations? I believe his budget is around $800-$1000 for the monitor
And should he stick with 3440 X 1440 or go with 1440p? will the 3070 hold up for 3440 X 1440 at 144 frames?
thank you so much
Last edited: