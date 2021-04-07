Best modern equivalent of these drives to upgrade my RAID?

Back in 2012 I setup a hardware RAID5 using four 3TB WD Red drives, I have had to RMA one of them since so it's a slightly different drive.



Anyway, I am planning to upgrade it to a RAID6 and add a SSD cache, so I want to get another drive that matches what I already have as closely as possible. I know I can't get the exact same model, but I want to know what is basically the modern equivalent of these models. Especially since apparently the WD Reds of 2012 are not the same thing as buying a WD Red today and there is that whole SMR/CMR issue which wasn't a thing back when I got these drives:





There isn't a speed listed on them, but from what I can tell looking up the old model number, apparently they are 5400RPM drives? (Could I have sworn I used 7200) with a 64MB cache and are CMR.



What would be the best modern equivalent of these drives today? I wouldn't want to get something that impacts the performance of the raid by being SMR or something lower-end than what these drives were in 2012.