Best modem and router for 1gb service w. Spectrum internet

Need suggestion for high speed internet setup. I'm moving to a 2500 sq. ft. house 2 stories. Will be getting spectrum 1gb high speed internet, the only service available in my area. Can you recommend what is the best modem and router setup for me to use. I'm very noob at this, usually I just use what the ISP gives me with my service, but I want to try and get my own modem and router this time. Also all my my computers are macs. Any suggestions would be appreciated.