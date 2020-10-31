Best MAtx Motherboard for an AMD Small Form Factor Case - 5900X and a 6900XT

just chiming in. I have an Asus B500m-plus Tuf gaming with a 5700XT. It is a three slot card which comes very close to the bottom of my MicroATX case. It causes the card to run very hot. I prefer the MATX platform, but with a three slot video card, it is an issue. IF the 6900XT is three slot, you will probably have the same issue.



The motherboard is solid and I would recommend.