Best MAtx Motherboard for an AMD Small Form Factor Case - 5900X and a 6900XT

The weight is over and I am finalising my equipmentist for my gaming and work (office) rig. I don't do much rendering other than my drone and gopro footage.
Advise on the Motherboard and other remaining items would be much appreciated.
Case:
I am likely going with a T1 or NCase M1
CPU:
AMD 5900x
GPU:
6900XT
Ram:
Searching, Ideally 32 or 64gb
Monitor:
LG 48 or 65 inch 120hz 4k TV.
Advise on the Motherboard and other remaining items would be much appreciated.
Case:
I am likely going with a T1 or NCase M1
CPU:
AMD 5900x
GPU:
6900XT
Ram:
Searching, Ideally 32 or 64gb
Monitor:
LG 48 or 65 inch 120hz 4k TV.