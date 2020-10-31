Best MAtx Motherboard for an AMD Small Form Factor Case - 5900X and a 6900XT

K

kill8r

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
134
The weight is over and I am finalising my equipmentist for my gaming and work (office) rig. I don't do much rendering other than my drone and gopro footage.

Advise on the Motherboard and other remaining items would be much appreciated.

Case:
I am likely going with a T1 or NCase M1

CPU:
AMD 5900x

GPU:
6900XT

Ram:
Searching, Ideally 32 or 64gb

Monitor:
LG 48 or 65 inch 120hz 4k TV.
 
S

smoothmove

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2004
Messages
203
just chiming in. I have an Asus B500m-plus Tuf gaming with a 5700XT. It is a three slot card which comes very close to the bottom of my MicroATX case. It causes the card to run very hot. I prefer the MATX platform, but with a three slot video card, it is an issue. IF the 6900XT is three slot, you will probably have the same issue.

The motherboard is solid and I would recommend.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top