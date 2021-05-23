Best M.2 NVMe PCIe adapter

Hey all,
I'm looking for a recommendation for a M.2 NVMe PCIe adapter, I have 2 Samsung 870 Evos 1TB and I want to add a third. I have a ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) and I'm currently using the 2 M2 slots on the board, so I figured PCIe could be the best to add another one (maybe 2). So anything I need to know about these?
I saw this one StarTech. I have a StarTech KVM at work so that's all I know about the brand.
