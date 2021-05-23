Best M.2 NVMe PCIe adapter

Linkz said:



I'm looking for a recommendation for a M.2 NVMe PCIe adapter, I have 2 Samsung 870 Evos 1TB and I want to add a third. I have a ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) and I'm currently using the 2 M2 slots on the board, so I figured PCIe could be the best to add another one (maybe 2). So anything I need to know about these?I saw this one StarTech . I have a StarTech KVM at work so that's all I know about the brand.

I used an old Lycom DT-120 M.2 PCIe to PCIe 3.0 x4 Adapter for my EVO M.2 and learned the hard way about PCIe slots that share bandwidth with other slots/intefaces on my old Z87 motherboard. So just be careful and check your motherboard manual about which slots share bandwidth or actually end up disabling other slots and you should be good to go.