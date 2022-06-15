Best laptop for $1200 or less...

ScottHerman
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2017
- Messages
- 31
My only requirement is it needs to be a 14" laptop. I currently have a Latitude 9410 with the i7-1060u CPU and it's OK.. I had
it for about a year and half now and I am about to change jobs which will require me to give it back... So I am looking to buy
something for myself... The only thing I really do is basic internet stuff, emails, streaming movies etc... I would prefer something
more business tailored ... Any suggestions are greatly appreciated.
