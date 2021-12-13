Best Intel mobo/cpu for $700 build budget?

I need some opinions on the best mobo/chipset and cpu for a $700 build budget?It's for my mother-in-law and she needs a new faster computer. She doesn't play any games that would need a dedicated gpu so integrated graphics is fine.I'm not going to overclock for her so I was considering a B560 chipset mobo with wifi and 11600k. She'll only need 16gb ram right now so I'm thinking 2 ram slots will ever get used. Should I go micro-ATX or mini-itx?Or maybe something else you could suggest?I was also going to get a 500gb nvme OS drive, reuse her current 16gb ram and HDD and get a newer 500ish watt PSU.