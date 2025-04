johnnyscience said: I've been suggested from a security camera forum that Western Digital Purple or Seagate SkyHawk are both widely used surveillance-rated spinners.



That's what the industry will tell you because that's what they think your price point is at. As far as differences between the drives, you will find nearly none--both will be of the same glass and durability.What the industry doesn't tell you is that enterprise drives are the most durable sata product made and that every other drive is a cheaper, lower durability subset of these. So, if you truly want bulletproof, you want an enterprise class drive. You'll see the difference right in the specs between these and 'surveillance' drives--the warranty, the workload, and the MTBF--5 vs 3, 55TB vs 180TB, and 2.5M vs 1M. It's a no-brainer. Now WD has a 'Purple Pro' which is essentially an enterprise drive since it has the same specs, but then why not just get an enterprise drive?If it's got a spare slot, you could get 2x from this deal and have a backup for less than the price of a single new drive: