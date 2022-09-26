Best GPU new/used in 400-450 price range 3060ti?/6700XT?

Hi All-

I am looking at building a new build or eGPU and want the best performance for around $400 (new or used). I play at 1440p-144hz and currently am using it on a EVGA SC15 laptop with 1060 and i7 7700. 1080p Gsync on the laptop screen is cool but I generally use a monitor

I've been out of the tech loop for a bit but it still seems 3060TI has huge FPS per $ and has DLSS capabilities. That said I game on a freensync 2-capable (but not Gsync) monitor and am not sure if that is worth it.

A little bit about my setup:
BenQ EX3203R 32" 144Hz HDR 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor with FreeSync 2
I primarily pay Diablo 2 resurrected, Dota2, Mechwarrior and random shooters like Valorant/CS:GO/Insurgency Sandstorm

Let me know your recommendations/thoughts and thank youf or your help!

- Kyle (Napoleon)
 
Used 3070s are only $320 is right now. Plenty of cheap gpus so I would up your performance expectations abit. A 3080 may be within your reach
 
cdabc123 said:
Used 3070s are only $320 is right now. Plenty of cheap gpus so I would up your performance expectations abit. A 3080 may be within your reach
Are card which were used for mining actually a concern? I was thinking a new card would be better as less use, but with a big used market it certainly makes you wonder if there are any issues as long as it was cooled well.

Has anyone tested this?
 
I think if it was carefully / intelligently mined on (undervolted, lower power / limited heat / maximized efficiency) then it's not a concern. If it was mined on by someone just pushing it constantly to the max, then more of a concern. I would feel pretty comfortable buying a mined-on card from a fellow [H]er if they were smart about the mining
 
