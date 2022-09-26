Best GPU new/used in 400-450 price range 3060ti?/6700XT?

Hi All-



I am looking at building a new build or eGPU and want the best performance for around $400 (new or used). I play at 1440p-144hz and currently am using it on a EVGA SC15 laptop with 1060 and i7 7700. 1080p Gsync on the laptop screen is cool but I generally use a monitor



I've been out of the tech loop for a bit but it still seems 3060TI has huge FPS per $ and has DLSS capabilities. That said I game on a freensync 2-capable (but not Gsync) monitor and am not sure if that is worth it.



A little bit about my setup:

BenQ EX3203R 32" 144Hz HDR 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor with FreeSync 2

I primarily pay Diablo 2 resurrected, Dota2, Mechwarrior and random shooters like Valorant/CS:GO/Insurgency Sandstorm



Let me know your recommendations/thoughts and thank youf or your help!



- Kyle (Napoleon)