Best GPU for an old PC (ASRock X58 Extreme)?

SublimeHiPpOs
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2022
- Messages
- 1
I have an ~10 year old system an am considering a GPU upgrade to allow for some modest more moderate gaming. It has an ASRock X58 Extreme motherboard, i7 920 CPU (mildly overclocked), 12 GB memory, and currently has a Radeon 7950.
The mobo specs list:
- 3 x PCI Express 2.0 x16 slots (blue @ x16 mode, orange @ x4 mode) (Double-wide slot spacing between each PCI-E slot)
(full specs: https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X58 Extreme/)
I'm curious if modern cards (such as the RTX series) would even be compatible with my system and if so, what level should I look at? RTX 3050 maybe? I don't want to waste money buying a better GPU when other components are the bottleneck.
