Best GPU for $200, need by early September

Hey All-



I'm shopping for a GPU for a friend of mine to be able to play Diablo 2: Resurrected upon launch date on 9/23. That said, we'd like to have his comp up and running by early September to troubleshoot.



Should I look for GPUs now or wait a month or 2 for supply/new releases to become available?

- I haven't bought in a while since I was able to snag a 3060ti at launch for a friend (but had to resell cheap due to friend backing out)



What;s in the near-term pipeline as far as GPU releases?



Thanks for the recommendations/information!



Kyle