Best GPU for $200, need by early September

Hey All-

I'm shopping for a GPU for a friend of mine to be able to play Diablo 2: Resurrected upon launch date on 9/23. That said, we'd like to have his comp up and running by early September to troubleshoot.

Should I look for GPUs now or wait a month or 2 for supply/new releases to become available?
- I haven't bought in a while since I was able to snag a 3060ti at launch for a friend (but had to resell cheap due to friend backing out)

What;s in the near-term pipeline as far as GPU releases?

Thanks for the recommendations/information!

At this point, I think you should be waiting as it seems that GPUs are becoming more available in general. More availability means lower prices.
 
thecold said:
In September, I'm betting that most gpu's will at least be closer to normal, if not normal.
Agreed, plan to buy an AMD 5600G in August (when it is released), and then only buy a dGPU if you actually need one.
 
