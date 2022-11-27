Best giant UHD HDR monitor like AORUS FO48U but without burn-in issues?

I'm looking to get a monitor that's up to 55" diagonal with UHD resolution. Probably used 75% for work, 25% for games/TV, so it can't be sensitive to burn-in.



Unfortunately, while the AORUS FO48U looks great, toolbars would burn-in even on lowered brightness, from what I've read.



What would people suggest in the 42"-55" range as an alternative? Must have HDR and Freesync or Gsync support. Absolute budget limit is $2000, but sweet spot would be $1000 or less.



Asus’ ROG Strix XG43UQ looked good, but Tom's Hardware says it has overdrive issues. Everything else I've found so far is lacking in some way, or is OLED and thus subject to burn-in.



I'm willing to wait for an announced-but-unreleased model to come out, but not an unannounced model, since I'd like to buy within the next 6 months or so.



Thank you!