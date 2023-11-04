Best gaming monitor for 27inch , With RTX 4090

RainerV

Apr 20, 2022
Hello guys.

I'm struggling with the choice for the best 27" monitor for the RTX 4090, but i should go With OLED or 4k? Where It s worth, or i should wait for OLED 4k in 27" inch format ?

I use to play fighting game and FPS , that's i want to Stick With 27" and Not 32"
 
