Best gaming laptop brand or laptop?

PCGAMER (they have an article for best gaming laptops of 2023) likes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8. Overall performance is high, the build quality is really good, and the cooling/noise is among the best (which generally echoes user comments around the internet). Lenovo also uses Honeywell 7950, as their thermal material. which means you shouldn't ever have to worry about repasting your laptop. Support seems decent, based on my one experience with Lenovo support.



In terms of warranty/Support: Its tough to ignore Dell. They are generally very good about helping you and legitimately servicing problems. also, spare parts are easier to find on Ebay/Amazon, should you need to go that route. That said, I don't think Dell/Alienware gaming laptops have been regarded as the best at anything, for a few years. **regarding the flexibility mentioned above with configuring how your battery is used: Dell has been doing that for a few years. lots of options.

Something I also like about Dell, is they just about always design the internals, so that you can remove/replace the fans, without needing to remove the entire heatsink/heatpipe cooling system.



I would also like to think that Corsair's warranty/support would be good, based on how they handle their other products And they do have some interesting features in some of their laptops. However, I'm not sure specifically, about support for their laptops.