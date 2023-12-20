Best gaming laptop brand or laptop?

I personally like Lenovo Legion. I've had the Legion 5-15IMH05H for about 1.5 years and use it often, has never let me down. Easy to open up and change RAM / NVME (and this unit had an unpopulated M.2 slot so I added one). Documentation is excellent as is build quality. One of my favorite things is you can limit charging to 60%, which I usually do since I leave it plugged in a lot to not trash the battery. I know not all manufacturers let you do this. It has a MUX switch too and I think in general most of the Lenovo Legions do, but obviously double check the specific model if this is a feature you want.
The extended warranties available seem reasonably priced if you want longer than a year. I bought the 3 year extended Lenovo Legion Ultimate which has onsite repair option. I had some display issues with the bottom part of the panel, I just had to take a picture of it exhibiting it in the BIOS (to rule out a software issue I guess) and they sent out a third party guy to replace it. He did a fine job so I think Lenovo will find a competent person depending on what needs done. Not needing to physically send it out was a bonus for me. This was my first Lenovo Legion (bought it on a pretty good sale sold & shipped by Walmart.com) but they'll be my number #1 choice going forward.
PCGAMER (they have an article for best gaming laptops of 2023) likes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8. Overall performance is high, the build quality is really good, and the cooling/noise is among the best (which generally echoes user comments around the internet). Lenovo also uses Honeywell 7950, as their thermal material. which means you shouldn't ever have to worry about repasting your laptop. Support seems decent, based on my one experience with Lenovo support.
In terms of warranty/Support: Its tough to ignore Dell. They are generally very good about helping you and legitimately servicing problems. also, spare parts are easier to find on Ebay/Amazon, should you need to go that route. That said, I don't think Dell/Alienware gaming laptops have been regarded as the best at anything, for a few years. **regarding the flexibility mentioned above with configuring how your battery is used: Dell has been doing that for a few years. lots of options. Something I also like about Dell, is they just about always design the internals, so that you can remove/replace the fans, without needing to remove the entire heatsink/heatpipe cooling system.
I would also like to think that Corsair's warranty/support would be good, based on how they handle their other products And they do have some interesting features in some of their laptops. However, I'm not sure specifically, about support for their laptops.