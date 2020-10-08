Best Gaming CPU for $300

Looks like there is a lot of CPUs that will be in this price range now.



AMD 5600x: Best IPC, no igpu

AMD 3700x: Lower 1080p, but 8/16; *$70 left.

over for GPU; no igpu

AMD 4700g: A unicorn, great igpu, limited cache

Intel 9700K: Likely the fastest at gaming when.

o/c; igpu, high power use.

Intel 10600k: mostly the same above.