Best Gaming CPU for $300

Which provides the best value for mid to high end gaming?

  • AMD 5600x

  • AMD 3700x ($230)

  • AMD 4700g

  • Intel 9700k

  • Intel 10600k

N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,720
Looks like there is a lot of CPUs that will be in this price range now.

AMD 5600x: Best IPC, no igpu
AMD 3700x: Lower 1080p, but 8/16; *$70 left.
over for GPU; no igpu
AMD 4700g: A unicorn, great igpu, limited cache
Intel 9700K: Likely the fastest at gaming when.
o/c; igpu, high power use.
Intel 10600k: mostly the same above.
 
L

LukeTbk

n00b
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
32
Not sure how do we know if the answer is 10600k or 5600x, before the review embargo.
 
