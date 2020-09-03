Best Gaming CPU and Pairing sith a 3090?

Hi All,
I am ready to pull the trigger on a 3090 but want a cpu that supports pcie4 and has the performance to match.
I can wait for the latest and greatest from AMD in October but wanted to get thoughts on what the latest and greatest will be and if it is a good idea to pair amd cpu with nvidea gpu.

Thanks
 
