Best games to play on a ultrawide??

I got a monoprice dark matter 34 inch 3440x1440 monitor and love it so far. Was wondering what are some fan favorite games people with ultrawide monitors play? I’m open to play anything. As of now I’m playing

Rocket league, Dead by daylight, cod Cold War,



Hopefully I can get some good recommendations to play on here that have the ultrawide wow factor. I’ve got $200 to blow on games right now, I’m ready to splurge lol