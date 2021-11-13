Best free software to generate the autounattend.xml file for windows 10 21h1 ?

I am currently testing out NTLite, and I have issues with the user accounts being created automatically.
skipuseroobe
skipmachineoobe
are both not being used
I need to auto setup the computer name / administrator account / normal user account.
My current autounattend.xml take me to the login screen for "other user"
Ideas ?
