Best free software to generate the autounattend.xml file for windows 10 21h1 ?

I am currently testing out NTLite, and I have issues with the user accounts being created automatically.
skipuseroobe
skipmachineoobe
are both not being used

I need to auto setup the computer name / administrator account / normal user account.
My current autounattend.xml take me to the login screen for "other user"

Ideas ?
 
Here is what I was gonna add to my autounattend.xml file.

<UserAccounts>
<LocalAccounts>
<LocalAccount wcm:action="add">
<Password>
<Value>password</Value>
<PlainText>true</PlainText>
</Password>
<Description>Description</Description>
<DisplayName>DisplayName</DisplayName>
<Group>Users</Group>
<Name>Name</Name>
</LocalAccount>
<LocalAccount wcm:action="add">
<Password>
<Value>password</Value>
<PlainText>true</PlainText>
</Password>
<Description>Description</Description>
<DisplayName>DisplayName</DisplayName>
<Group>Administrators</Group>
<Name>Name</Name>
</LocalAccount>
</LocalAccounts>
</UserAccounts>
 
