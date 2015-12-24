Best Free M4A to MP3 Converter?

You do of course realize that M4A is a lossy audio format and you're about to go from M4A to MP3 which is another lossy format meaning when you're done the MP3 files will technically be in far worse shape from an acoustic perspective than the M4A was, right?



I'm not saying it's not possible - people do this all the time with audio streams extracted from YouTube videos and other sources but, in the long run it's not helping at all and damaging the audio files just that much more.



I know many people have never even used a VHS video tape (let alone Beta) but the idea is akin to the generational loss of tape: make a recording of the original source, then copy that recording to another tape, then again, etc, and after just a few copies - hell, even the first copy of the original will look fairly bad - you're left with a result that is just crap plain and simple.



But foobar2000 and those additional components can do it, yep. M4A is a pretty popular format nowadays - it's typically just AAC audio and you can even rename an .m4a file to .aac and it'll probably play on most any modern media player without problems, so should .m4a for that matter.