Best FPS gaming monitor 1440p vs 4k above 240-500hz

Group of gaming friends of ours are buying a present for a friend safe after serious health issues we put $800-1600 present. They love gaming and seem to do a lot of FPS (overwatch /apex style), rpg more like Skyrim cyberpunk games. They were using an old TV @ 144hz and we said you need to feel 240-500hz your 5090 can handle it..... You it's wasted mate.
I was thinking the new MSI 500hz was the way to go. Friends say nah too much and better Pic quality in the Asus with Dolby Vision, what do you guys think? MAG 272QP QD-OLED X50 MSI 1440p 500hz X50
2 other friends said no to 1440 and do 4K or a dual mode 4k/dual mode.
1 friend said a wide format or LG UltraGear 32GS95UE for the ability to switch between 4K/240Hz and 1080p/ 480Hz. But I keep saying no to 1080 in 2025
Unsure which 1440p but I felt 240hz is old tech wouldn't a 300hz minimum be the way to go?
Love any suggestions or options we didn't think of!
