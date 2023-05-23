Best for the money firewall providers ? (small office) (10-20 users) (4 offices)

I presently have Fortigates 60e (1) & 80e (3).
Being that the company let all the firewalls subscriptions expire 2 years ago, I am trying to get everything renewed.
Fortigate said they backdate renewals 6 months. I would have to pay 2k for each device to have 18 months of support.
I was wondering if I would be better of buying a new device for each office and getting 1 year of support.
(from a different firewall provider)
Meraki / Sonicwall / etc
8k for support on 4 old devices seems pretty steep to me.
Being that the company let all the firewalls subscriptions expire 2 years ago, I am trying to get everything renewed.
Fortigate said they backdate renewals 6 months. I would have to pay 2k for each device to have 18 months of support.
I was wondering if I would be better of buying a new device for each office and getting 1 year of support.
(from a different firewall provider)
Meraki / Sonicwall / etc
8k for support on 4 old devices seems pretty steep to me.