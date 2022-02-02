Best for Office Work - 38" LG WQHD Vs. 49" Samsung QHD Vs. 2x 27" 1440P?

Hello again,



I work full time in IT where my current setup is one 27" IPS 1440P and a 32" 4K IPS screen. I am going to get rid of the 32" 4K Panel because I have just never been happy with it all these years due to my poor eye sight. The 27" @ 1440P is just perfect for my eyes without having to use scaling/zoom. I have to do 150% scaling with my 4K panel and even then sometimes text in certain apps just look off. I think 2x 27" will be perfect for my day work plus it is easier to have two of the same sized screens next to each other for optimal viewing/ergonomics.



I've started day trading so am also debating on what screens to use to place above the two 27" screens. I am looking at the LG 38" WQHD, Samsung 49" QHD or to get another pair of 27" 1440P screens. What has more "real estate" for charts and such between the 38" and 49"? It is always difficult for me to understand resolutions. Since the 4K was really hard on my eyes I sometimes wonder if the 38" would be too much? I know the 49" is 2x 1440P resolutions in one but that is a VA panel too so I heard they have worse viewing panels? I've had IPS screens for over a decade now so maybe good to just stick to IPS?



I would really appreciate any input/feedback as I am at a loss. I am having extreme issues with my neck so really want to optimize my screens with proper moniotor mounts but need to figure out what monitor setup I want to do first.



Thanks!