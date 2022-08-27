Best Firewall for low to mid level Network Exp?

Airmanv
Hi guys, I am looking to put a firewall on the home LAN just to enhance protection.
Been in IT for awhile and have mainly infrastructure and hardware exp. I know enough networking to be dangerous but not fully leverage a firewall to its max capability.
What product if any would you recommend for a simple setup.
Right now home lan is
Cable Modem>Switch>Mesh Network setup
