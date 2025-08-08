Best fan setup for 3x radiators build

Nvidia_ATI
It has been a long while since I last posted. I took a long break from PC building but now I'm back!
I'm planning a new build in the O11 Dynamic EVO XL with three 420mm rads. CPU is the 9800x3d and GPU is a PNY RTX 5090 OC. Which one of the four configurations listed below is the best?
1. All three rads exhaust with the single 120mm fan in back intake.
2. All three rads intake with the single 120mm fan in back exhaust.
3. Bottom and side rad intake; top rad and the single 120mm fan in back exhaust.
4. Bottom rad, side rad, and the single 120mm fan in back intake; top rad exhaust.
Also, are the Lian li SL-infinity 140mm the best RGB fans considering the balance between noise and performance? I understand that the best radiator fans do not have ŔGB.
